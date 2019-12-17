Amit Shah Promises ‘Sky Touching’ Ram Mandir In 4 Months, While India Burns In Fire Of Citizenship Act
December 17th, 2019 / 5:38 PM
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand declared that a glorious majestic Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya within four months from now. His statement came even as protests against the new Citizenship Act continue to spread across the nation.
The announcement came while he was addressing a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand on December 16, Monday. Shah said, “Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within 4 months, a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya.”
He also lashed out at the Congress party saying that neither the party can keep the country safe, nor it can respect the sentiments of its citizens.
Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah in Pakur, Jharkhand: Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now, within 4 months a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/l9VhF2s7Cs
The Supreme Court (SC), on November 9, delivered its verdict on the longstanding dispute of Ayodhya in which it noted that the land will be handed over to Ram Lalla while its legal rights will remain with the government.
The Supreme Court had ordered the Union government to set up a trust in three months for the construction of the Ram temple. Two days after the verdict, the Home Ministry had started working on setting up the trust that will monitor the construction.
Shah addressed the rally on Monday as Jharkhand entered its fourth phase of polling. Fifteen assembly constituencies in Jharkhand voted on Monday — in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
A total of 221 candidates including 23 females are in the fray in this phase whose fate will be decided by around 48 lakh voters. While the maximum, 25 candidates, are contesting from Bokaro seat while the minimum, eight candidates, will try their luck from Nirsa seat.
Written by : Prashasti Awasthi
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh