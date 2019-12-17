News

‘Donate Rs 11 And A Brick For Ram Mandir’: Yogi Adityanath Appeals To Public

The Logical Indian Crew Jharkhand

December 17th, 2019 / 4:57 PM

At an election rally in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged every family present there to donate Rs 11 along with one brick for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

Adityanath addressed an election rally in Bagodar on Friday, December 13, where he appealed to the public to cast their vote in favor of the BJP.

“Very soon, a grand Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the temple,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by News 18.

He added, “I come from the state which gave Lord Ram and his system of governance, called Ram Rajya, a system where policies are made keeping in mind the villages, poor, youth, women and every section of the society. The same work is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Adityanath slammed the opposition parties for going against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“Congress speaks the language of Pakistan,” Adityanath said.

On November 9, the Supreme Court had come to a unanimous decision to grant the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus where a grand Ram Temple will now be built. Along with it, the Muslims will be given an alternative land to build a mosque. The Central Government was also asked to set up a trust for the construction of the temple.

Also Read: Ayodhya Final Verdict: Supreme Court Awards Disputed Land To Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Alternative Land For Mosque

Contributors

Written by : Akanksha Saxena (Intern)

Edited by : Sumanti Sen

SHARES

Related Stories

Amit Shah Ram Mandir Four Months

Amit Shah Promises ‘Sky Touching’ Ram Mandir In 4 Months, While India Burns In Fire Of Citizenship Act

Open Library Movement Pune Books

Pune’s Open Library Movement Makes Books Available 24*7, Runs On Donate-Read-Donate Concept

CM Yogi Adityanath Approves Rs 447 Crores For Ram Statue In Ayodhya While Govt Departments Suffers Severe Cash Crunch

shiv sena ram mandir

Maharashtra: With Cries Of ‘Ram Mandir’ On Lips, 2000 Shiv Sena Workers Head To Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath Ram Statue

Yogi Adityanath Confirms Building Ram Statue In Ayodhya; UP Govt Starts Process To Build It

Yogi Adityanath Prosecution

Explain Why Yogi Adityanath Should Not Be Prosecuted: SC Asks UP Govt

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.