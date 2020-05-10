News

Opinion: Stop Saying #MeTooMigrant, You Are Mocking Migrant Workers Plight

Trending on twitter, #MeTooMigrant turned out to be the most self-centered and insensitive hashtag curate by the privileged to associate with those who do not have basic resources necessary for survival.

Navya Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   10 May 2020 11:13 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-10T18:40:16+05:30
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Writer : Navya Singh
Opinion: Stop Saying #MeTooMigrant, You Are Mocking Migrant Workers Plight

Image Credit: Livelaw

At a time when the migrant workers and labourers in the country are helpless and desperate to go back to their homes, many have decided to walk back to their native states after being stranded in other states for months now.

Many migrants lost their lives in road accidents, many were crushed to death by train and trucks, while others succumbed to the long tedious journey on foot. In a bid to extend support to the vulnerable, the privileged have ended up mocking the migrants' adversity.

Trending on twitter, #MeTooMigrant turned out to be the most self-centered and insensitive hashtag curated by the privileged to associate with those who do not have basic resources necessary for survival.

Something that began as a symbol of support, turned into a hashtag that belittles the struggles of the dispossessed and the helpless after it used its 'legitimacy' from the literal meaning of the term 'migrant'.

Elite and fortunate people with a stable source of income, roof over their heads and easy access to three meals a day ended up comparing themselves to those who walked thousands of kilometres without food and water to reach back homes when the nation is under a lockdown.

Several people took to Twitter to share their 'stories' about how they too, are migrants as they shifted from one metropolitan city to another, thereby invalidating the struggles of the lesser privileged and the poor.


The dehumanizing hashtag received a lot of criticism after people blindly shared it, thereby, bringing in self-importance at a time when all of us need to come out in support of those who are suffering.





Also Read: 'We Want To Go Home': Migrant Labourers Protest At Mangaluru Railway Station Demanding Immediate Return

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorWriter
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian