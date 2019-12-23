Anti-CAA Protests: After Bloody Clashes, Artists In Meghalaya Use Their Craft For Peace And Unity
December 23rd, 2019 / 2:03 PM / Updated 8 hours ago
Image Credit: NDTV
Amid reports of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turning violent at several places, musicians in Meghalaya have found a unique way, to bring back peace into state capital Shillong.
After internet shutdown of nearly 10 days and curfew in the city, the musicians are urging people to lay down arms through “Music For Protection And Future Of The People” initiative.
Spreading the message that the Northeast should come together and put out a united front, one of the bands donning their guitars sang reggae legend Bob Marley’s Africa Unite.
“India has been in a state of turmoil for the last 10 days, becoming a broken nation of sorts. But we believe that music and arts can act as the best healing balm. We are here at Shillong, but we know there are people in Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Northeast India and elsewhere who are voicing their fears in one voice,” NDTV quoted Kitkupar Shangpliang of folk band Summersalt as saying.
He said that through the initiative, they aim to unite people and make them realise the importance of peace even during such difficult times.
“The situation in Shillong has been scary, but we feel that music can be the best unifier. Politicians thrive on hatred, and that’s not good at all. The government must not take the people’s voice for granted,” said Rudy Wallang of blues-rock band Soulmate.
The organising of this citizen-based event is being backed by prominent social thinkers and the Shillong Press Club. Other bands that participated in the event were local sensation Debra Martina Rynjah’s OOtO Garage and the internationally acclaimed Aroha Junior Choir.
