News

Death Toll Pegged At 23, As Anti-CAA Protests Continue Nationwide

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 22nd, 2019 / 5:38 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Death Toll, CAA, Protests, BJP

Image Credits: Patrika

As the nation remains on the boil, the anti-CAA agitations have been marred with violence leading to 23 deaths so far.

CAA has become a contentious matter because it provides citizenship to immigrants from Hindu, Zoroastrian, Sikh, Christian, Jain and Buddhist communities who came to India by December 31, 2014 after fleeing religious persecution in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The exclusion of Muslims has raised concerns given how India is based on tenets of secularism, plurality and equality where religion is not to have a bearing in matters of granting citizenship.

Anti-CAA protests have further been stoked because of its prospective relation with a future National Register of Citizens. Many see the CAA-NRC combination as BJP’s attempt to promote its Hindutva agenda, containing the possibility of rendering Indian Muslims stateless.

Violence during protests has led to casualties. In UP, 16 people have been reported dead. The state remains the worst affected in terms of violence.

Violent protests have erupted mainly from 12 districts, including Firozabad and Muzaffarnagar. On Friday, five deaths were reported from Meerut and two each in Kanpur, Sambhal, Firozabad and Bijnor and one in Rampur. An 8-year-old boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Besides, one person was killed in Lucknow during clashes on Thursday. The police has maintained that it didn’t open fire during the agitations and deaths were caused by cross-firing between protestors. DGP, Uttar Pradesh, O P Singh said, “We’re clear on this. If anyone died due to our firing, we’ll conduct a judicial inquiry and take action. But nothing happened from our side.”

Nearly 50 policemen were also reportedly injured in the clashes.

In Assam, five people have died so far. While Sam Stafford (16), Dipanjal Das (19), Abdul Amin (23) and Ishwar Nayak (25) succumbed to injuries caused by police firing, Azizul Hoque (45), died after his truck was set on fire by miscreants.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru has seen two deaths. Jaleel (43) and Nausheen (23) suffered injuries and later died, after police open fired to quell the protests which turned violent when the protestors started stone pelting.

Additionally, the protests have witnessed violence even in educational institutions, when massive police clampdowns took place in JMI and AMU.

Furthermore, parallels are being drawn with Hong Kong protests where, despite the authoritarian nature of Chinese state, only 3 deaths related to direct police action have been reported which started as far back as in March and have acquired increasingly violent dimensions.

In India, 23 casualties have come to light in Anti-CAA protests which started a little over a week ago.

Also Read: CAA Unrest: 36-Yr-Old Female Teacher, Congress Spokesperson Arrested, ‘Brutally Beaten’ By UP Police

Contributors

Written by : Khushboo Upreti (Intern)

Edited by : Sanika Athavale

SHARES

Related Stories

‘At One Point, The Roads Of Assam Looked Like War Zones’: Photographers On Anti-CAA Protests

As Focus Shifts To Anti-CAA Protests, Slowdown In Indian Economy Remains Unaddressed

Umar Khalid Yechury Detained

Anti-CAA Protest: Yechury, Guha, Yogendra Yadav Among Others Detained During Nationwide Agitation

Muslims Read Namaz During CAA protests

[Watch] Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

Chinese Website Internet Shutdown

Chinese News Organization Praises Internet Shutdown In India In The Backdrop Of Anti-CAA Protests

‘Street Lights Were Shut When Police Opened Fire’: Tale Of 4 Killings During Anti-CAA Protests In Assam

Latest on The Logical Indian

Exclusive

‘All That Remains Of My Friend’s Arm Is His Index Finger’: AMU Students Recount Night Of Horror

News

Death Toll Pegged At 23, As Anti-CAA Protests Continue Nationwide

News

CAA Unrest: 36-Yr-Old Female Teacher, Congress Spokesperson Arrested, ‘Brutally Beaten’ By UP Police

My Social Responsibility

This Mumbai Couple’s Unique Start-Up Is Re-Introducing Cow Products The ‘Desi’ Way

Exclusive

Exclusive: What Hindus Across The Border Feel About Citizenship (Amendment) Act

News

FAQ On NRC To Allay Fears Ends Up Contradicting Amit Shah’s Statements

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.