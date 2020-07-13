Chandigarh Man Throws Sanitiser On Girlfriend's Face, Burns Her For Not Lending Rs 2000

In a shocking incident from Chandigarh, the face of a woman from Shillong was allegedly burnt using a sanitiser by her boyfriend after she refused to lend him money last week.

According to reports, the 22-year-old woman was admitted with 20 per cent burn injuries and the accused, identified as Naresh, was arrested on Saturday, June 11.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 6 and 7 when the accused asked his girlfriend to lend him Rs. 2000.

Hindustan Times reported that being irked on his girlfriend's refusal to give money, he allegedly threw sanitiser on her face and then burnt her using a lighter. Later, the neighbours on learning about the incident rushed her to the hospital for medical treatment.

The woman had shifted to Chandigarh in December, last year. The couple reportedly began living together after becoming friends.

The victim told the police that Naresh used to assault her for money. She reportedly filed a police complaint against him after getting discharged from the hospital.

Based on her complaint, police booked the accused under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

An Indian Express report has highlighted that in a span of two years, the cases of atrocities against women have risen by 45 per cent in Haryana. The figures were revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) for 2018.

Cases of crime against women have increased to 14,326 in 2018 from 9839 in 2016. As per the data, from 1099 rape cases in 2017, the numbers have increased by more than 17 per cent in 2018 with 1296 such cases reported.

