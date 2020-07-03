Bengaluru: 52-Yr-Old COVID-Positive Man Dies At Footstep Of Victoria Hospital After Being Denied Admission

A 52-year-old man died at the doorstep of Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital after officials refused to admit him saying they were not informed by the civic authorities. The man, who worked as a tailor, died of COVID-9.

The man, a resident of Cholurpalya, was running a temperature, cold and cough. After undergoing tests, a private lab told him that he had tested positive of the virus.

As per protocols, a lab must upload the test results on the website instead of directly informing the patient. From there, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would access it and reach out to the patients.

Kin of the deceased claimed that they called up several private hospitals, but all of them denied admission to him without a letter from BBMP.

Consequently, the man isolated himself in a room on the first floor of their home.

A couple of days later, family members of the deceased had to break open the door of his room when he did not answer their calls. They found him unconscious on the floor and called an ambulance, which took unusually long to come.

Staff at Victoria Hospital refused to admit him claiming they had a COVID-19 patient who was in a critical state. They were told that he could only be admitted if the civic administration provides a positive report to the hospital officials, News18 reported.

"We fought and begged them to let us in but to no avail. Around 2 am, he died as he could not breathe," the tailor's son-in-law said.

They allegedly had to sit in the ambulance for hours before the deputy CM Ashwath Narayan called BMRCI staff, and the body was readied for cremation.

We are yet to get the Covid report from BBMP officially," the son-in-law said.

Calling the incident unfortunate, Victoria Hospital's in-charge superintendent Dr Chandrashekar H said, "There is a strict policy that the laboratory report must not be handed over to the patient and sent to the admitting hospital only through BBMP."

He added that the hospital would take in patients who are able to produce a report in the form of a message or email from the testing labs.

