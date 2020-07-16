Maharashtra Warns About Possible Plasma Donation Racket In State

Maharashtra government has warned about a possible racket in plasma donation in the state weeks after the world's largest plasma therapy trial was started in the state in June, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there have been reports of fraud and about those in need of plasma being charged with hefty amounts.

"Plasma therapy is proving beneficial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, people have reported frauds related to this. Beware of such frauds," NDTV quoted the minister as saying today.

Taking a cue from the positive experience in other nations, plasma therapy started in the country in May. The first trials took place in Delhi, where a plasma bank was started by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials in June -- Project Platina. It is expected to create a huge database for treatment in COVID-19.

Donations, however, have proved a hurdle in Maharashtra, where critical patients have been left open to fraud and extortion in absence of adequate number of donors.

"Some potential donors reportedly contacted the relatives of the patients and offered the plasma for lakhs of rupees," said Cyber expert and advocate Dr Prashant Mali.

"There is always a possibility of plasma being sold through the dark web and other illegal channels," he said. "We urge the relatives of patients to undergo treatment only from recognised hospitals and doctors."



