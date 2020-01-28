Comedian Kunal Kamra Confronts Republic TV's Arnab Goswami On A Flight, Video Goes Viral

Comedian Kunal Kamra, met Republic World founder, Arnab Goswami, on a flight to Lucknow, this afternoon.

Filming the entire incident, on his phone, Kamra questioned Goswami for his journalistic ideologies and called him a 'coward' along with sarcastically naming him a 'nationalist'.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

In his statement on Twitter and Instagram, the comedian conveyed his apologies to all the passengers on board - something he said he had done the minute the stewardess came to dissolve the situation.

The comic stated that his main intention behind approaching the former Times Now news anchor was the latter's indulgence in Rohit Vemula's caste identity on his prime time show on Republic TV.



"This is not for you, this is for Rohith Vemula's mother," Kamra said, sounding emotional. He added that he knows it's "not allowed" and it will be okay for him to "go to jail" for his actions.

He even stated that he had tried having a 'polite' conversation with Goswami, but he was dubbed as "mentally unstable" by the TV presenter.

The Logical Indian Take

Despite all the cheers that Kamra is receiving on social media, The Logical Indian believes that no individual should be subjected to such behaviour, especially in sensitive zones such as a flight in motion.

Had Goswami lost his temper on the flight, it could have seriously endangered the safety of the other passengers on board.

While Kamra has clarified his stance on the incident, stating that he does not believe he did anything criminal or wrong, The Logical Indian believes that the accusations and allegations against any individual should be tried in court and not as a public trial.





Also Read: 'Don't Insult Children, Parents', AAP Rebuts BJP's 'Sting Operation' On Delhi Schools