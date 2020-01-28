News

'Don't Insult Children, Parents': AAP Rebuts BJP's 'Sting Operation' On Delhi Schools

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 28 Jan 2020 1:46 PM GMT

Image Credit: India Today, News18

On Monday, eight MP’s of the BJP conducted a sting operation across city schools run by the AAP. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to expose the AAP's claims of an “educational revolution.”

Lashing out at the Bhartiya Janta Party's claims on the dismal condition of schools under the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, said that the videos shot by the BJP members were of non-functional schools.

On Monday, BJP MPs shared videos of the government schools under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, in 'miserable' condition. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to "expose" the AAP's claims of an "educational revolution."

Taking a jibe at the BJP's allegations, the AAP held a press conference on Tuesday and asked the saffron party not to "insult children and parents" by giving out half-truths.

"If you despise us, you should abuse us. But don't insult the parents and the 16 lakh children studying in government-run schools," Kejriwal told the media, adding "This time the people will vote for development. They will reply to you by casting their vote."

According to AAP, the BJP has found lapses in 8 of 1024 schools in Delhi.

"They have found negligible faults in only eight out of the total 1024 schools under the Delhi government. This means the rest of the schools are in good shape," Kejriwal said in response to BJP's video "exposing" poor infrastructure of schools under the AAP government.

"Delhi people are proud of the education revolution of Delhi. I was hurt when Amit Shah made fun of Delhi's education system. I invited him to meet the students and teachers. I am happy that he sent all his MPs and leaders to find fault with Delhi's schools," Kejriwal said.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had released a 55-second clip of the Government Secondary School in Khichripur, focusing on broken toilets and poor infrastructure.

The AAP responded to it with a video which proved otherwise.

"The school that the video features is old," Sisodia said, claiming that the school has not been functioning since October 9, 2019.

The deputy chief minister also said that many videos featured school buildings where classes were not being conducted. Sisodia also said that either the buildings were under construction or the school was a municipal run establishment.

The AAP has also accused BJP MP Hans Raj Hans of threatening the estate manager to get a room opened and record the video. Hans responded to the allegations claiming that they are false and that one "can take a camera and check yourself."


Also Read: Three Schools From Delhi In India's Top 10 Government Schools Ranking

Tags:    BJPAAPArvind KejriwalManish SisodiaAmit ShahDelhi SchoolsConditionVideos
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Comedian Kunal Kamra Confronts Republic TV

NewsComedian Kunal Kamra Confronts Republic TV's Arnab Goswami On A Flight, Video Goes Viral

News'Don't Insult Children, Parents': AAP Rebuts BJP's 'Sting Operation' On Delhi Schools

"Why Wait For Someone To Die?" Faridabad Man Fixes Pothole After Losing Son To Road Accident

Exclusive"Why Wait For Someone To Die?" Faridabad Man Fixes Pothole After Losing Son To Road Accident

Law Ministry Advised Jaitley Against Bypassing Rajya Sabha On Electoral Bonds, But Made An

NewsLaw Ministry Advised Jaitley Against Bypassing Rajya Sabha On Electoral Bonds, But Made An 'Exception' Anyway: Report

News'We Are Facing Climate Emergency': First Man To Swim Under Antarctic Ice Sheet

Padma Shri To Karnataka Orange Seller Who Started School In His Village

NewsPadma Shri To Karnataka Orange Seller Who Started School In His Village