'Don't Insult Children, Parents': AAP Rebuts BJP's 'Sting Operation' On Delhi Schools

Lashing out at the Bhartiya Janta Party's claims on the dismal condition of schools under the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, said that the videos shot by the BJP members were of non-functional schools.

On Monday, BJP MPs shared videos of the government schools under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, in 'miserable' condition. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to "expose" the AAP's claims of an "educational revolution."

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी 'शिक्षा की क्रांति' के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

Taking a jibe at the BJP's allegations, the AAP held a press conference on Tuesday and asked the saffron party not to "insult children and parents" by giving out half-truths.



* @p_sahibsingh - EXPOSED*



FROM HATE MONGERING TO FAKE NEWS MONGERING



BJP MP who showed the old building of the Delhi Govt school. Why did you stop your team from showing the new building?



This shows how scared the BJP is of our Delhi model of education.#BJPExposedPhirSe https://t.co/Ws6voqKcz9 pic.twitter.com/CAk1KgD5CD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 28, 2020

"If you despise us, you should abuse us. But don't insult the parents and the 16 lakh children studying in government-run schools," Kejriwal told the media, adding "This time the people will vote for development. They will reply to you by casting their vote."



According to AAP, the BJP has found lapses in 8 of 1024 schools in Delhi.

"They have found negligible faults in only eight out of the total 1024 schools under the Delhi government. This means the rest of the schools are in good shape," Kejriwal said in response to BJP's video "exposing" poor infrastructure of schools under the AAP government.

"Delhi people are proud of the education revolution of Delhi. I was hurt when Amit Shah made fun of Delhi's education system. I invited him to meet the students and teachers. I am happy that he sent all his MPs and leaders to find fault with Delhi's schools," Kejriwal said.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had released a 55-second clip of the Government Secondary School in Khichripur, focusing on broken toilets and poor infrastructure.

They say fight the election on education, I say fight the election on truth! pic.twitter.com/ay4KduhKO1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2020

The AAP responded to it with a video which proved otherwise.

.@GautamGambhir - "Fight the elections on education & truth"



Here is the TRUTH 👇



The school you visited has been shifted to SBV JJ COLONY

Your LIES are once again EXPOSED!



LEAVE YOUR COMMENTARY BOX & SHOW US 1 GOOD SCHOOL BUILT BY @BJP4Delhi ruled MCD#BJPExposedPhirSe https://t.co/OxT3BdKCiO pic.twitter.com/eOVgFJrbkR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 28, 2020

"The school that the video features is old," Sisodia said, claiming that the school has not been functioning since October 9, 2019.

The deputy chief minister also said that many videos featured school buildings where classes were not being conducted. Sisodia also said that either the buildings were under construction or the school was a municipal run establishment.

The AAP has also accused BJP MP Hans Raj Hans of threatening the estate manager to get a room opened and record the video. Hans responded to the allegations claiming that they are false and that one "can take a camera and check yourself."





