India Says Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Coerced' To Refuse Appeal, Calls Pakistan's Claims 'Farce'

India has called Pakistan's statement that Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav has denied to file a review petition against his death sentence as 'farce' and said that Jadhav has clearly been "coerced" to let go of his right.

India's foreign ministry said that Pakistan's statement "seeks to mask its continuing reticence".

In July 2019, the International Court of Justice said that Pakistan must review the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav suggesting that it should remain suspended meanwhile.

The court had also said that Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by refusing consular access to Jadhav after his conviction in a "farcical" closed trial.

On July 8, Pakistan's Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a review petition on June 17. However, he "preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition," he said. "Pakistan has offered him second consular access," the AG added.

"Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He remains under custody of Pakistan's military. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case," India's foreign ministry said.

"In a brazen attempt to scuttle even the inadequate remedy under the Ordinance, Pakistan has obviously coerced Shri Jadhav to forego his rights to seek implementation of the judgment of the ICJ," the ministry stated.

"On May 20, 2020, Pakistan had passed an Ordinance to permit a High Court to review the sentence awarded by their military court. Pakistan had claimed that their laws allowed for effective review and reconsideration in face of Indian arguments. Now, after a year, they have made a U-turn and issued an Ordinance to ostensibly provide for some sort of review," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.



Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Naval officer, was allegedly arrested by Pakistan in March 2016 on charges of "espionage". The charges, however, were denied by India.

One year later, a Pakistani military court sentenced the Indian national to death. In April 2017, India took Pakistan to the ICJ and Jadhav's execution was stayed the very next month.

While Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran, where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

