Kerala Prison Inmates Make 10 Lakh Masks In Three Weeks Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As part of an initiative of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department, prison inmates in Kerala have made as many as 10 lakh masks in three months amid the coronavirus crisis.

"In the first two months of the lockdown, our mask manufacturing units were in full swing which helped us in preparing 10 lakh masks in three months. In the initial months, masks were on high demand and we used to produce around 13,000 masks per day. All the prisons in the state were producing single-use masks, reusable cotton single-layered and double-layered masks. In the three months, we also made 15,000 litres of sanitisers," The New Indian Express quoted S Santhosh, DIG of Prisons (Headquarters), as saying.

The department has now brought down the production of masks, with stocks piling up in each jail and demand coming down at the same time.

"Production has been lowered by 40-50 per cent. We stopped making single-use masks altogether. In some jails, there are around 40,000 masks in stock. Once schools reopen, the demand for masks may rise and we will increase their production accordingly," Santhosh said.

The masks that were made were supplied to health workers and were sold through jail outlets in various districts.

While double-layered masks are being sold for Rs. 15 per piece at present, the single-layered ones are being sold for Rs. 10 per piece. 100ml of sanitisers cost Rs. 15.

