Karnataka IAS Officer Gets Show-Cause Notice For Tweet On Tablighi Jamaat

The Karnataka government issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin for his tweet praising the Tablighi Jamaat for donating plasma.

In his tweet, Mohsin praised Jamaat members who have recovered from COVID-19 for donating plasma for plasma therapy and called them heroes. "More than 300 Tablighi Heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only? What about? #Godi Media? They will not show the works of Humanity done by these Heroes," Mohsin had tweeted on April 27. The tweet was deleted later.

The officer was briefly suspended by the Election Commission during Lok Sabha elections in April last year for ordering a check of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter.

The Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) while issuing the notice stated that the "the Government has taken a serious note of the adverse coverage the tweet has received in the media, given the serious nature of the COVID-19 issue and the sensitivities involved."