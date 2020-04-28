Around 350 Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Plasma

Nearly 350 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who recovered from COVID-19, have agreed to donate their plasma to treat severely ill patients in Delhi. The members had come to the city last month to attend its congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz.



As of now, 25 members have donated their plasma for the therapy, reported The Indian Express.

"I have done it for humanity and for the cause of saving the lives of other people. Like me, many others who have recovered from the disease are coming forward to donate their plasma," Farah Bashar from Tamil Nadu, who has donated the plasma at Sultanpuri quarantine center was quoted by the media.

Around 2,300 people were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, of which 1,080 had tested positive for the novel virus.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the people who have recovered from COVID-19 to forget the religious lines and donate their plasma to treat other coronavirus patients.

"Come forward and donate plasma. We all want to recover and survive the coronavirus crisis. If tomorrow, a patient is Hindu and is serious, who knows maybe the plasma of a Muslim person can save him or if a Muslim patient is serious, maybe the plasma of a Hindu person can save him," Arvind Kejriwal had said.