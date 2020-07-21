Karnataka Hikes Salaries Of National Health Mission Doctors, ASHA Workers

The Karnataka government has increased the salaries of doctors under the National Health Mission (NHM) to Rs 45,000, according to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Addressing the media on Monday, Sudhakar confirmed that the state government will bear the cost of the salary hike of the doctors. In addition, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers will also receive salary hikes.

Speaking on the COVID-19 management in the state, the Medical Education Minister said that testing will be increased especially in the containment zones.

He also urged private hospitals to not refuse admission to any COVID-19 patient and asked them to not be hesitant in admitting pregnant women.

According to the media reports, booth level committees of the state will conduct door to door surveys for early detection of influenza-like illness (ILI), severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and vulnerable persons, Sudhakar informed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

As per the latest update by the state health department, Karnataka on Monday reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 67,420.

The state recorded 72 more deaths, taking the toll at 1,408 with more than 23K recoveries. Currently, there are 42,216 active cases in the state.

