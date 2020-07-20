Karnataka: Dalit Man Stripped, Thrashed For Allegedly Touching Upper-Caste Person's Motorcycle

A Dalit man was stripped and mercilessly thrashed along with his family in Karnataka's Vijayapura district for allegedly touching the motorcycle of an upper-caste person on Monday, July 18.

The shocking incident came to light after a video of the attack surfaced on social media, triggering massive outrage among netizens.

The man has filed a police complaint against 13 people and a case has also been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"An atrocity case was reported in Talikoti yesterday [Saturday] about assault on the Dalit man from Minaji village," police officer Anupam Aggarwal told NDTV. "It was alleged that when he accidentally touched the bike of a man who belonged to the upper caste that he and his family members were assaulted by some 13 men."

The video shows a crowd of men surround and holding the man, while others thrash him.

#MobLynching A dalit man assaulted for allegedly touching a scooter belonging to an upper caste man. FIR registered in local police station in #karnataka #India



FIR and complaint copy in the thread, @KiranParashar21#DalitLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/pWVLhgTSc2 — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 19, 2020



Here is the FIR and complaint copy pic.twitter.com/WaPHALMhXw — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 19, 2020

The video also shows how people flouted all social distancing norms that are in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, which is the fourth worst-hit state in the country by the pandemic.

Also Read: Odisha: Suspected Coronavirus Patient's Body Left Unattended For 15 Hours, Villagers Refuse To Perform Last Rites