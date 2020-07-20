News

Karnataka: Dalit Man Stripped, Thrashed For Allegedly Touching Upper-Caste Person's Motorcycle

The man has filed a police complaint against 13 people and a case has also been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   20 July 2020 10:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-20T16:43:47+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Karnataka: Dalit Man Stripped, Thrashed For Allegedly Touching Upper-Caste Person

Image Credit: Static India

A Dalit man was stripped and mercilessly thrashed along with his family in Karnataka's Vijayapura district for allegedly touching the motorcycle of an upper-caste person on Monday, July 18.

The shocking incident came to light after a video of the attack surfaced on social media, triggering massive outrage among netizens.

The man has filed a police complaint against 13 people and a case has also been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"An atrocity case was reported in Talikoti yesterday [Saturday] about assault on the Dalit man from Minaji village," police officer Anupam Aggarwal told NDTV. "It was alleged that when he accidentally touched the bike of a man who belonged to the upper caste that he and his family members were assaulted by some 13 men."

The video shows a crowd of men surround and holding the man, while others thrash him.


The video also shows how people flouted all social distancing norms that are in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, which is the fourth worst-hit state in the country by the pandemic.

Also Read: Odisha: Suspected Coronavirus Patient's Body Left Unattended For 15 Hours, Villagers Refuse To Perform Last Rites

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian