JNU Attack: 60 Hours Later, Masked Attackers Still At Large

In the wake of Sunday’s mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, not a single arrest has been made until now. On the contrary, the Delhi Police has filed a first information report against the JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh who was seriously injured in the attack.

On JNU administration’s complaint, the Delhi Police charged the JNUSU president and 19 others (name not in the accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on 4 January.

While the police has shown a lukewarm response on the JNU attack, heavy police personnel were seen posted outside the university main gate on Tuesday.

Soon after, a video surfaced on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-Right group, workers entered the JNU campus on Sunday night as “anti-national and anti-Hindu activities” were occurring there.

The Delhi Police had transferred the case to its Crime Branch on Monday. According to media reports, the Delhi Police is taking the help of video footage and face recognition system to identify those involved in the violence at JNU on Sunday.

The violence was perpetrated by a group of masked men at the premises of the prestigious institution. The police are also investigating the fringe outfit Hindu Raksha Dal’s claims of being involved in the violence at the university.

To collect evidence in connection with the violence in the varsity campus that left 34 people injured, several teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the JNU campus on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police Joint Commissioner, Shalini Singh, the personnel had “visited all the spots” of significance for the investigation into the violence.

“We have visited all the spots and interacted with students in JNU. Currently, the investigation is in its initial stage. Students have put their confidence in us and given us a few inputs.” she said.

Where Is Delhi Police?

It has been more than 60 hours to the horrific attack on the students of JNU. No arrest have been made.

Thousands of police personnel were deployed in the national capital in December to curb the anti-CAA protests and several people were detained, and some were even arrested. The baton-charge didn’t stop in the streets, but the police personnel chased the students inside the campus as well.

But the Delhi Police’s lukewarm response to the attacks on students has raised concerns. The slow pace of the investigation, despite news outlets and several people on social media revealing the identity of some of the masked miscreants, is alarming.

When The Logical Indian contacted the Delhi Police control room, they told us that the RK Puram Crime Branch is investigating the case. However, when the RK Puram Crime Branch was called, they denied receiving any such orders and said, “You will be informed when we receive the order.”

