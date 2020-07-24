Jharkhand: Rs 1 Lakh Penalty, 2 Yr Jail Term For Violating COVID-19 Norms

In a move to ramp up COVID-19 protection measures in the state, the Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday, July 22, approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which violators may face a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to two years.



Anyone not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public will be charged under the new ordinance.

The ordinance aims to punish those violating the directives issued by the government to check the spread of the virus in the state.

There are 3,570 active cases in the Jharkhand, with the tally rising to 6,682. While the tally in India climbed to 1,238,635 after over 45,000 fresh cases were registered in 24 hours, the death toll also spiked from 28,732 to 29,861 in the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, July 23. At least 1,129 deaths were recorded on the same day.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll due to the virus has touched 29,861.

