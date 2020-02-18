Jamia Violence: As More Videos Emerge Answers Awaited From Authorities Over Police Action On December 15

Three videos of the December 15 violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia library released since Saturday, February 16 have divided the public opinion.

Although the university administration had clarified that police allegedly entered the campus without permission and beat up students in the library, the Delhi police in another video have claimed that violent protestors took shelter in the library among others. In the video group of people, allegedly protesters, are seen streaming into the library and barricading the door with huge tables. One of them is also seen clutching a stone.

New CCTV ftg shows #JamiaMilliaIslamia students in a panic stricken state



It's NO secret-students locked themselves in library & washrooms, had made SOS calls when they learnt cops entered library on ground floor.



Why should this be used against them?



pic.twitter.com/Wy6EljOPmG — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 16, 2020

As per the latest media reports the man in the video, who is seen holding a stone as per police, is said to be holding a wallet.

Not stone, wallet it seems 🤭 #DelhiPolice proves it's incompetence once again. Fact check by @AltNews pic.twitter.com/h6N4NFM48w — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) February 18, 2020

It is essential to note that the police's action on students in the library took place several hours after a protest march was organised by the students against the Citizenship Amendment Act.



The police claim that the protestors threw stones at the police when their march to the city centre was stopped. In retaliation, the police used batons and tear gas. After the clashes ended, three buses and several two-wheelers were set ablaze, a fire tender was vandalised, and two firemen were injured.

The CCTV footage released by an association of Jamia students and alumni on Sunday showed a group of students sitting in the university's Old Reading Hall.

Suddenly several police officers in riot gear are seen entering the hall and raining batons on the students. In the video, seconds before the police enter, a man sitting at one of the desks can be seen hiding under a table, while another is seen rushing around looking for cover.

In another video, a police officer can be seen hitting the CCTV camera inside the library after they baton-charged the students.

Since the violence took place the police have been consistently denying their entry into the library. When asked about it, senior police officer MS Randhawa had said that the police had entered areas where "basically tear gas was used".



"It was an extraordinary situation," he had added, in a reference to rules that bar the police from entering any campus without the university authorities' approval.



In a series of tweets, Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's Information and Technology cell, said the students had given themselves away with the video.

- Students in library with 'masks'

- Reading from shut books

- Looking anxiously towards the entrance rather than being relaxed and immersed in studies, which is what a library is meant for...

Anatomy of Jamia rioters who tried hiding in the library after a stone pelting session? pic.twitter.com/lgF8WnLVkP — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 16, 2020

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which released the video, said Amit Malviya's statement was incorrect. "A few students had covered their face because of tear gas. No one can be seen with stones or raising slogans," said Imran Chaudhary of the organisation was reported saying by NDTV.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Student Carrying Stone In Viral CCTV Footage Is Not One Who Was Shot At Jamia