News

Jamia Teachers’ Association Thanks Universities For Standing In Solidarity, Takes Out Peace March

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 19th, 2019 / 1:04 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Jamia Teachers Association March

Image Credit: NDTV

On Wednesday, December 18, the Jamia Teachers’ Association took out the peace march to thank all those universities that stood in solidarity with the Jamia students during the protest.

Over 500 teachers and research scholars carried placards reading “I stand with Jamia”, “I am against CAA” during the march. They also carried messages of gratitude for all those universities that supported them.

A large map of India was also carried by the marchers, showing sites of campus protests across the country.

“Our protest on December 13 against CAA was peaceful. After two hours, another protest was called,” NDTV quoted JTA secretary Majid Jamil as saying.

“They wanted to proceed to Parliament peacefully. Police didn’t allow. They fired teargas shells at Jamia students when they were writing their exams,” he added.  “We are going through a critical phase,” the teachers’ body said.

They also “categorically” rejected the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens and said, “We don’t want another Partition”.

The association also demanded that the cases registered against the students be withdrawn. They sought compensation for the loss of property during the police action. The teachers’ body demanded that strict action be taken against those who inflicted atrocities on Jamia students. 

The Delhi high court has agreed to hear a PIL seeking a fact-finding committee to probe the “police brutality” on the campus, which left several students injured.

Also Read: ‘Thrash The Circumcised’, Delhi Police Shouted Amid Clash With Students At Jamia University

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

