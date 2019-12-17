News

Jamia Protest: Students With Bullet Wounds Admitted To Safdarjung, Police Deny Firing

December 17th, 2019 / 3:54 PM

Three students have reportedly sustained bullet injuries in the December 15 violence at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University campus.

The Medical Superintendent of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital said that two of the Jamia protesters were admitted with bullet injuries. However, the police have denied the claims and said that the injuries were caused by shrapnel from tear-gas shells.

The students who have sustained injuries are identified as Ajaz, Shoaib Khan and Mohammed Tamin.

Ajaz’s family confirmed that he was shot even though he was not part of the protest, while Police claimed that Shoaib Khan had pellet injuries were from the tear gas. 

A separate video of Mohammed Tamin admitted at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital with a bullet injury in his thigh has gone viral. Under the ‘Medical History’ section, his report had a mention as “Sustained Gunshot Injury to Left Leg.”

Tamin ruled out the police claim of sustaining the injury due to tear gas pellet and said that he was shot by the police from a close range, India Today reported. He said, “I wasn’t even protesting. I was passing by from the Okhla area. I was on a bike when suddenly police started lathi charging students.” 

The Delhi Police strongly denied the allegations and clearly stated that there were no bullets fired during the protest. Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastav said, “We have not shot anyone, and we do not have rubber bullet.”

Chinmoy Biswal, a top police official for Delhi’s southeast district, said, “I hope we all understand the meaning of ‘Alleged History of’ on a medical paper. It means what the patient has himself or herself told the duty doctor about the injury while coming for treatment,” to NDTV

Also Read: How Jamia University Became A War Zone After Police Clampdown On Students

Contributors

Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

