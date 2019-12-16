News

[Watch] Clips Of Questionable Police Conduct In And Around Jamia Millia Campus Floods Social Media

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 16th, 2019 / 1:10 PM

Jamia Millia Police Conduct

Image Credits: UmashankarSingh/Twitter

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn on December 15. Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia University clashed with Delhi police when they started marching from their university campus in South Delhi. 

The Delhi police fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesting students. During the clash, a few public transport buses were also set ablaze.

Within a few hours, several videos surfaced on the social media raising questions on police conduct inside the campus.

In the video below that is going viral on the social media, protesters were dragged out of their homes and beaten up.

In the evening, cops barged inside the campus and fired tear gas shells inside the library filled with students. Several students expressed difficulty in breathing.

Delhi police is running riot inside the Jamia campus. These are scenes from the Jamia library! What kind of a VC is this that allows the police to fire tear gas shells and attack students on the campus. Reports of firing outside the campus as well.

Ayesha Kidwai ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 15, 2019

 

In the disturbing video, cops can be seen ruthlessly beating students outside the library. 

Policemen also stormed inside the toilet and hit students. Video of students lying unconscious has surfaced on social media. 

Around 50 students were detained from the campus. They were made to walk with hands raised.

 

Also Read: How Jamia University Became A War Zone After Police Clampdown On Students

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

