[Watch] Clips Of Questionable Police Conduct In And Around Jamia Millia Campus Floods Social Media
December 16th, 2019 / 1:10 PM
Image Credits: UmashankarSingh/Twitter
The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn on December 15. Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia University clashed with Delhi police when they started marching from their university campus in South Delhi.
The Delhi police fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesting students. During the clash, a few public transport buses were also set ablaze.
Within a few hours, several videos surfaced on the social media raising questions on police conduct inside the campus.
In the video below that is going viral on the social media, protesters were dragged out of their homes and beaten up.
ये हैं दिल्ली पुलिस के मर्द पुलिस वाले!
आपको सैल्यूट है।
सैल्यूट करने का #emoji नहीं मिल रहा। pic.twitter.com/lnSjQ6xzbQ
— Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) December 15, 2019
In the evening, cops barged inside the campus and fired tear gas shells inside the library filled with students. Several students expressed difficulty in breathing.
Delhi police is running riot inside the Jamia campus. These are scenes from the Jamia library! What kind of a VC is this that allows the police to fire tear gas shells and attack students on the campus. Reports of firing outside the campus as well.
Ayesha Kidwai ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 15, 2019
Spoke with a student inside Jamia who sent me this video along with other videos. He claimed that the students were stuck inside library with the library filled with tear gas smoke and they were having a difficult time breathing. And that some could finally get out of there. pic.twitter.com/1XaD9jPrdt
— Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) December 15, 2019
In the disturbing video, cops can be seen ruthlessly beating students outside the library.
Here is a video showing the police beating up students in what I'm told is the area in front of the Zakir Hussain library. Presumably earlier in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Pg40UvZcmN
— Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) December 15, 2019
Policemen also stormed inside the toilet and hit students. Video of students lying unconscious has surfaced on social media.
Video from inside a washroom at Jamia University in Delhi. One student with a smashed eye, another unconscious on the floor, mirrors smashed by @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi, stop the violence. pic.twitter.com/LU4ZL0sHP9
— Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) December 15, 2019
Around 50 students were detained from the campus. They were made to walk with hands raised.
दिल्ली में हिंसक प्रदर्शन पर जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी की वाइस चांसलर ने NDTV से की बातचीत pic.twitter.com/mkoq3Q70yb
— NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) December 15, 2019
