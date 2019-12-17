News

Watch | Jamia Students Clean Up Streets After Protest, Follow PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

The Logical Indian Delhi

December 17th, 2019 / 1:28 PM

Image Credits: MohammadReyaz/Facebook

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act for nearly a week now. The university campus in Southeast Delhi turned into a battlefield after four public transport buses were set ablaze, and police decked in riot gear in retaliation fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse the crowd.  More than 100 students, policemen, and firefighters were injured and several were detained. 

Though the students were subjected to a brutal assault, pictures of Jamia students cleaning up roads later at night after the protest concluded have surfaced on the internet. Post the protests, the roads were littered with glass and gutted vehicles. In the video, a group of students can be seen cleaning the streets with brooms. They can be seen collecting litters from the streets.

Shiraz Sheikh Babu Mashhood Alam and friends ….Respect for you guys … ❤️

Suhra Hassan ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 16, 2019

 

#मेरे_जामिया_की_तहज़ीब बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया मेरे भाइयो जिस तरह आपने आज जामिया रोड की सफाई की है,इंशा अल्लाह बहुत जल्द इस देश की सारी गंदगी साफ होगी।

Mohd Salim Umar ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 16, 2019

In the recent development, 10 people were arrested on December 17 for instigating violence during the protest. The top officials have confirmed that none of the arrested was students of Jamia. 

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

