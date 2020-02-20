Jamia Millia Islamia Sends ₹2.6 Crore Bill To HRD Ministry For Damage During Police Action

Jamia Millia Islamia has submitted an estimate worth ₹2.66 crores to the Ministry of Human Resource Development over damage to property during police action inside the varsity on December 15, 2019.

The estimate included damage to 25 CCTV cameras amounting to ₹4.75 lakh, reported The Indian Express.

In the past few days, many video clips from Jamia's CCTV footage have surfaced, which show police personnel hitting on students as well as hitting CCTV cameras with lathis, inside the varsity's library.

Delhi Police has maintained that few of the videos appear edited and they are verifying its authenticity.

As per the estimate submitted by Jamia Millia Islamia, public property amounting to ₹2,66,16,390 was damaged during police action. The university has specified that damage "occurred due to Delhi Police action on December 15, 2019".

While Jamia has said that the security personnel entered without permission, the police have returned to their earlier stance that they were in pursuit of "rioters" and hence entered the premises.

Tariq Ashraf, the librarian, had earlier said, "Most of the damage in the library is due to breaking of glass panes. Some of the other things damaged are CCTV cameras and tube lights, etc. But thankfully no books or manuscripts were touched."

According to the university's estimates, 75 doors worth ₹41.25 lakh; 220 window panes worth ₹22.5 lakh; railings worth ₹18 lakh; hardware worth ₹15 lakh and 35 library tables worth ₹14 lakh were damaged during police action. The university also saw 175 chairs worth ₹7 lakh, "toilet items" worth ₹6 lakh, vegetation worth ₹7.5 lakh, tiles worth ₹8 lakh, and 15 aluminium doors worth ₹4.5 lakh being damaged.

Loss has also been incurred on account of paint peeling off the walls, estimated to be around ₹22.5 lakh. Jamia also suffered damage to 165 lights (₹12.4 lakh), stone coping (₹3.8 lakh), false ceiling (₹5.5 lakh) and kerbstones (₹2.5 lakh). Apart from this, 75 mirrors estimated to cost ₹72,630 and 180 glass films costing ₹72,000 were also damaged.

