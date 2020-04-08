Uttarakhand: Two Jamaat Members Booked Under Attempt To Murder Charges For Hiding Travel History

Uttarakhand Police with its recent stern decision has sent out a clear warning bell— it would not let the COVID-19 infected individuals put others' life at risk.

Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand Director General (Law & Order) on Tuesday, April 7, said that two Tablighi Jamaat members have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) for hiding travel history and risking lives of others.

According to the reports, the two men tried to conceal their travel records to Rajasthan's Alwar.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi had appealed the Jamaat followers to come forward and get tested for coronavirus.

If they failed to do so, they will be booked under attempt to murder or murder charges, the top cop had said.

Reportedly, 180 people including Jamaat members and their contacts came forward and requested for medical help. These were from Haridwar, Dehradun, Pauri and Nainital districts.

"After the deadline ended on April 6 evening, we found two Jamaatis - one each in Roorkee and Haridwar - hiding. They were then tracked down on the basis of their call detail record and nabbed before being booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC," said Ashok Kumar, reported Hindustan Times.

"After being nabbed, they have been now put in institutional quarantine for required medical examination," Kumar added.

The Police Chief also informed that they had booked 41 Jamaat followers for trying to enter the state discreetly through the jungle route and railway tracks. 44 people were booked for spreading fake news related to COVID-19 on social media.

