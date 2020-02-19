Coronavirus Outbreak: India To Send Medical Supplies To China As Death Toll Nears 1900

In a bid to help tackle the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), India has decided to send medical supplies to China.

Vikram Misri, Ambassador of India to China, announced the decision on Twitter on Sunday. He also posted a video on the official Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in China, expressing his solidarity with Chinese people and extending support in the battle against the epidemic.

Ambassador @VikramMisri expresses his solidarity with the Chinese people and the government in the fight against #NovelCoronavirus epidemic. As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China. (1/3)@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/SKd441BubH — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 16, 2020

As of Tuesday, 2000 people have died worldwide with 1886 of them in China due to the coronavirus. More than 75000 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 with over 1000 cases outside China, leading to a 'global health emergency'.

"As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak," he said in the video, adding that the goodwill move will demonstrate solidarity and friendship of the people and government of India with the Chinese.

GoI will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan later this week to support China to fight the COVID-19 epidemic. On its return, the flight will have limited capacity to take on board Indians wishing to return to India from Wuhan/Hubei.(1/3) @MEAIndia — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 17, 2020

The ambassador also said that India will do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis.



"The people of the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic. They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people. With courage, persistence and effective measures, we will be able to overcome the crisis," the ambassador tweeted.

He also appreciated the determination of the Chinese people and government in dealing with the epidemic. "At present India is also facing the threat of infections from the novel coronavirus epidemic. Our country is working hard to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our people," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India also re-tweeted Misri's tweets.

