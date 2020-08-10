India Conducts Over 7 Lakh COVID Tests In A Day; 10 Lakh Target In Sight As Cases Top 22 Lakh: Centre

India conducted 719,364 coronavirus tests on August 8, taking the total number of daily testing nearer to the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) target of 10 lakh tests per day by the end of August.

The apex medical research body plans to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the country. Some of the Reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines have been installed in government labs that are being used to perform other molecular tests.

India has conducted nearly 25 million tests since January 22 when the testing began with one lab at ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune, Maharashtra.

ICMR director-general Dr Balram Bhargava said last week the research body had adopted an intelligent approach for COVID-19 testing.

"When you look at the overall testing numbers, India is comfortably placed. Most states are performing adequate number of tests, however, there are certain states that are lagging behind where we need to increase testing capacity, and the labs there are being established and testing kits deployed accordingly," he said.

As of August 9, India has 1,402 labs, of which 940 are government and 462 private labs, approved to perform COVID-19 testing across the country.

"Such high level of testing will also lead to a high number of daily positive cases, however, States have been advised to firmly focus on comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation, and effective treatment, following the Centre-led strategy of the test, track and treat," the health ministry said in a statement on August 9.

The recovery rate has improved, with 53,879 patients having recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry data. With this, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries touched 14,80,884 on August 9, which is near twice the number of active cases (6,28,747).

According to the ministry, the recovery rate of patients in home isolation or in a hospital has reached 68.78 per cent.

India's coronavirus tally crossed 22 lakh cases on August 10 with over 62,000 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours. Over 44,000 deaths linked to the virus have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Also Read: 743 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Staff Test Positive For COVID-19, Three Dead: Official