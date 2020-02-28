Delhi Riots: Hindu Man Who Saved Six Muslim Neighbours, Battles For Life

Even as the national capital continues to burn, certain acts of compassion have restored our faith in humanity.

Amid the violent communal clashes in many parts of Delhi, a Hindu man saved the lives of his six Muslim neighbours from an angry mob that set their houses on fire.

Premkant Baghel is now fighting for his own life.

Baghel stepped out to help his Muslim neighbours the moment he saw the mob burning down their houses. He put his own life at risk to rescue those who were trapped inside the burning houses.

Baghel said that Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Shiv Vihar, but the riots revealed a different side, as miscreants threw petrol bombs and set Muslim homes ablaze.

While saving his friend's mother who was trapped inside a burning house, Baghel suffered severe burns.

Medical help and ambulance failed to reach the spot at night, so an injured Baghel spent the night in his house and was taken to GTB Hospital only in the morning, where he received immediate medical attention.

Despite all the violence and negativity plaguing the national capital, a number of incidents have given us hope.

A BJP councillor saved a Muslim family from an unruly mob; Gurdwaras opened their door for people seeking shelter; Residents of riot-hit Yamuna Vihar formed a human chain to safely escort school children; a Dalit community blocked the entry of rioters to Muslim localities.

Many such instances continue to surface.

