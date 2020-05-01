COVID-19: No Fresh Cases In Himachal Pradesh For Past Seven Days

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any new case of coronavirus for the past seven days, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman informed that 227 people tested negative for the infection, out of the 389 samples that were sent on Wednesday, while the rest of the reports are awaited.

The recent update states that Kangra district will soon become coronavirus free. The tally in the state now stands 40, with 7 active cases and 28 people to have recovered, Nipun Jindal, State Special Secretary (Health) informed.

The Himachal Pradesh government is in talks with other states to bring back stranded people, after the Centre issued a statement allowing inter-state travel of migrant workers, students and tourists to their homes, following the received guidelines. CM Jai Ram Thakur urged people returning to the state to avoid venturing out of homes and follow norms of social distancing.



He also stated that if any new case of COVID-19 does not emerge, the State could be free from the infection after May 3.

In a video conference with CMs held on Monday, PM Modi is believed to have asked the states to follow the Himachal Model of 'Active Case Finding Campaign', for red and orange zones, where the entire population of the state was screened for influenza-like symptoms, and those who did not show any signs of improvement in their health were put under the RT-PCR test, as per the information released by the state government.

Speaking to the Economic Times, R D Dhiman informed that 16,000 officials had gone door-to-door in the state for screening.

Earlier this week, the CM informed that the authority has been leading forceful testing, close by connecting with individuals through Anganwadi and other assigned divisions.

According to the reports, twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur have recovered from the infection so far.

Till date, Himachal has reported two deaths, that includes one fatality of a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.

The hospitals available in the state for conducting the tests are - Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Palampur's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

