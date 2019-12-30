Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ‘Books Instead Of Bouquets’ Before Swearing-In, Shares Photo
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren garnered praises after he shared a photo of the books he had received as “gifts” rather than bouquets.
“No one should stay away from poor and deprived education in Jharkhand, that is my resolve. Thank you kindly to all of you for offering a ‘book’ in place of ‘bouquet’,” Soren took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with books he had recently received as gifts since his party swept the state elections.
Soren further added that the people giving him books to write their names on it because when a library will be made to keep the books given as gifts full of love, they will enlighten everyone forever.
झारखंड में कोई भी गरीब और वंचित शिक्षा से दूर न रहे, यही मेरा संकल्प है।
'बुके' की जगह 'बुक' भेंट देने के लिए आप सभी का सहृदय धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/jeh1zZ7moV
— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 28, 2019
Soon after winning the state elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president tweeted a photo of bouquets given to him saying he feels bad when he can’t take care of the flowers people give him. He had also asked people to give him books instead of bouquets.
आप अपने द्वारा दिए गए किताबों मे अपना नाम लिख कर दें ताकि जब हम आपकी किताबों को सम्भाल एक library बनवाएँगे – तो आपका प्रेम भरा यह उपहार हमेशा हम सभी का ज्ञानवर्धन करेगा।
— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 27, 2019
Jharkhand’s CM image with books on Sunday was liked and shared by thousands of Twitter. And among those impressed by the movement was none other than Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia.
“Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM,” wrote Manish Sisodia, an Aam Aadmi Party leader. “Yes! If all the CMs in the country make education their priority, then the country will move forward very quickly. We have successfully carried out this experiment in Delhi. There is no shortage of capacity among the youth of our country. There is a need to provide them with a better educational system,” Sisodia tweeted.
बधाई @HemantSorenJMM जी!
यदि देश के सभी CM शिक्षा को अपनी प्राथमिकता बना लेंगे तो देश बहुत तेजी से आगे बढ़ेगा।
दिल्ली में हमने सफलतापूर्वक यह प्रयोग किया है। हमारे देश के युवाओं में क्षमता की कोई कमी नही है उन्हें एक बेहतर शिक्षा व्यवस्था उपलब्ध करवाने की जरूरत है। https://t.co/SbJAd1pT1p
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 29, 2019
Several users too showered praises for the noble gesture of the newly appointed CM.
जब पूरा देश व्हाट्सप्प यूनिवर्सिटी के चपेट में है तो ऐसे समय में @HemantSorenJMM जी द्वारा किताब की मांग करना समाज मे एक सकारात्मक/हिडेन मैसेज भी युवाओं के बीच पहुँचायेगा!
Give me books, not bouquets, tweets Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren https://t.co/QHuWFTe3ro
— Harish Kumar (@harish_jh18) December 27, 2019
Good initiative by Hemant soren accepting books given by well-wishers
— Bhupesh Roy (@Bhupesh54423153) December 28, 2019
The JMM-Indian National Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on December 23, defeating the BJP.
This is not the first time a politician asks for books instead of other gifts, such as bouquets and other items. The MLA VK Prasanth popularly known as the ‘Mayor Bro’ of Kerala when won the Vattiyoorkkav assembly by-poll on October this year won the Internet with his call to give him books instead of flowers.
