Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ‘Books Instead Of Bouquets’ Before Swearing-In, Shares Photo

The Logical Indian Crew Jharkhand

December 30th, 2019 / 4:32 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Image Credits: Hemant Soren/Twitter

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren garnered praises after he shared a photo of the books he had received as “gifts” rather than bouquets.

“No one should stay away from poor and deprived education in Jharkhand, that is my resolve. Thank you kindly to all of you for offering a ‘book’ in place of ‘bouquet’,” Soren took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with books he had recently received as gifts since his party swept the state elections.

Soren further added that the people giving him books to write their names on it because when a library will be made to keep the books given as gifts full of love, they will enlighten everyone forever.

Soon after winning the state elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president tweeted a photo of bouquets given to him saying he feels bad when he can’t take care of the flowers people give him. He had also asked people to give him books instead of bouquets.

Jharkhand’s CM image with books on Sunday was liked and shared by thousands of Twitter. And among those impressed by the movement was none other than Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia.

“Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM,” wrote Manish Sisodia, an Aam Aadmi Party leader. “Yes! If all the CMs in the country make education their priority, then the country will move forward very quickly. We have successfully carried out this experiment in Delhi. There is no shortage of capacity among the youth of our country. There is a need to provide them with a better educational system,” Sisodia tweeted.

Several users too showered praises for the noble gesture of the newly appointed CM.

The JMM-Indian National Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on December 23, defeating the BJP.

This is not the first time a politician asks for books instead of other gifts, such as bouquets and other items. The MLA VK Prasanth popularly known as the ‘Mayor Bro’ of Kerala when won the Vattiyoorkkav assembly by-poll on October this year won the Internet with his call to give him books instead of flowers.

Also Read: Cases Of Sedition Against 10,000 Adivasis Withdrawn By Hemant Soren As He Took Oath As Jharkhand CM

