Cases Of Sedition Against 10,000 Adivasis Withdrawn By Hemant Soren As He Took Oath As Jharkhand CM
December 30th, 2019 / 3:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
Just a day after coming to power the Hemant Soren led, Jharkhand government has dropped sedition cases against all the accused in the Pathalgadi movement lodged by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government.
The Pathalgadi movement was a major issue during their poll campaign. The chief minister’s father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha President Shibu Soren, had promised to drop the cases if his party came to power.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led coalition government’s decision attracted flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party which is now the principal opposition party in the state. The BJP has said that real instigator’s of the separatist movement should be brought before the law.
The Pathalgadi is a practice of raising huge stone tablets usually green in colour outside villages, warning outsiders not to enter the village and declared the village gram sabha as a sovereign authority. The movement was initiated in Jharkhand’s Khunti district in late 2016.
The Raghubar Das led previous BJP government had proposed changes in the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and the Santhal Paragana Tenancy (SPT) Act – which protect tribals’ land rights was kept intact.
The changes had suggested the conversion of land used only for mining and industries to roads, power, development work and other things and led to a sharp division within the party. The council of ministers was against any amendments to these two acts.
The proposed changes had led to protests across the state. The government had lodged 75 FIRs registered in different police stations in Khunti district against proponents of this movement including nearly 10,000 unknowns, reported Hindustan Times.
Netizens took to Twitter to welcome the move by the newly established government.
