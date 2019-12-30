News

Cases Of Sedition Against 10,000 Adivasis Withdrawn By Hemant Soren As He Took Oath As Jharkhand CM

The Logical Indian Crew Jharkhand

December 30th, 2019 / 3:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

jharkhand pathalgadi sedition tribal

Image credit: India Today, India Today

Just a day after coming to power the Hemant Soren led, Jharkhand government has dropped sedition cases against all the accused in the Pathalgadi movement lodged by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The Pathalgadi movement was a major issue during their poll campaign. The chief minister’s father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha President Shibu Soren, had promised to drop the cases if his party came to power.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led coalition government’s decision attracted flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party which is now the principal opposition party in the state. The BJP has said that real instigator’s of the separatist movement should be brought before the law.

The Pathalgadi is a practice of raising huge stone tablets usually green in colour outside villages, warning outsiders not to enter the village and declared the village gram sabha as a sovereign authority. The movement was initiated in Jharkhand’s Khunti district in late 2016. 

The Raghubar Das led previous BJP government had proposed changes in the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and the Santhal Paragana Tenancy (SPT) Act – which protect tribals’ land rights was kept intact.

The changes had suggested the conversion of land used only for mining and industries to roads, power, development work and other things and led to a sharp division within the party. The council of ministers was against any amendments to these two acts.

The proposed changes had led to protests across the state. The government had lodged 75 FIRs registered in different police stations in Khunti district against proponents of this movement including nearly 10,000 unknowns, reported Hindustan Times.

Netizens took to Twitter to welcome the move by the newly established government.

Also read: Jharkhand: Situation Worsens In Khunti District, Even As 4 Policemen Are Rescued

Contributors

Written by : Aditi Chattopadhyay (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ‘Books Instead Of Bouquets’ Before Swearing-In, Shares Photo

Arvind Kejriwal Schoolboys Oath

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Makes Schoolboys Take Oath To Respect Women

Central India Adivasis Bounce Back

Leave guns, Let’s Play Drums Again…Adivasis In Central India In Bounce Back Mood

Assam AFSPA Withdraw

29 Years Since It Was Imposed, Controversial AFSPA To Be Withdrawn From Assam In August

Adivasis Internally Displaced People

“I Fled Chhattisgarh After My Husband Was Killed By Naxals”; Adivasis Demand Rehabilitation

APMC Strike

Maharashtra: Bill Seeking To Amend AMPC Act Withdrawn, A Day After It Was Passed

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Did NPR Manual 2020 Specifically Exclude Muslim Festivals From The List?

Exclusive

TLI Exclusive | No Internet For 147 Days, Unable To File GST Returns, Kashmiri Businesses Fear Tax Terrorism

News

‘Detention Centre’ Near Bengaluru Is To House ‘African’ Nationals Involved In Crimes: K’taka Home Minister

News

‘NPR Data May Or May Not Be Used For Implementing NRC’: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Fact Check

Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clipping of Rahul Gandhi’s Arrest At Boston Airport For Drugs Goes Viral Again

News

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Gets ‘Books Instead Of Bouquets’ Before Swearing-In, Shares Photo

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.