‘There Is One Country For Hindus, 150 For Muslims’, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Jusitifies Citizenship Act

The Logical Indian Crew Gujarat

December 26th, 2019 / 4:33 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Image Credits: Newsgram, Akali Dal Faridkot/Twitter

Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani lead a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashra, where he said that Muslims have 150 countries to go to, but “for Hindus, there is only one country – Bharat”.

The Bhartiya Janata Party took out 62 rallies in different cities of Gujarat in support of the new citizenship law on December 24. Among the many marches, Rupani led a rally in Ahmedabad, and the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel led one in Mehsana.

Addressing a huge crowd, the Chief Minister said, “Muslims in India were happy, and their population rose from 9 per cent to 14 per cent, and because of the secular Constitution they live a dignified life in India.”

He said the percentage of Hindus in Pakistan reduced from 22 to 3 because “they are tortured and raped”.

“They returned to India long ago, but they can’t avail of benefits because they are not (Indian) citizens… In Bangladesh, Hindus constitute just 2 per cent of the population, while in Afghanistan, the number of Hindus and Sikhs are around 500, (down) from over two lakh earlier. Muslims have 150 countries where they can live, but there is only one country, Bharat, for Hindus”, he added.

Blaming the Opposition for protests against the CAA, the Gujarat CM said, “The Congress and its allies are creating unrest in the country by misleading people, rioting and destroying public property.”

He acknowledged that BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha election promised to conduct a nationwide NRC.

“At the time of elections, the BJP had announced that if we form the government, then we will remove Article 370, we will pave the path for the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, we will abolish Triple Talaq, implement CAA to grant citizenship to our refugees, implement the NRC, and send back infiltrators. The people democratically brought the BJP and its allies to power.”

He also added that “With CAA, no Indian Muslim will lose citizenship”.

