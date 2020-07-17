Gujarat: Father-Son Duo Thrashed Inside Police Station For Not Wearing Masks, Four Cops Suspended

A father-son duo in Gujarat was allegedly thrashed inside a police station for not wearing masks, leading to their hospitalisation. Authorities have suspended four policemen, including a head constable and three other constables, in connection with the incident.

On the other hand, the father-son duo - Ghanshyam Udeshi and his son Nishant - were booked for allegedly assaulting policemen.

The incident took place inside a police station in Kalavad town of Jamnagar district on Tuesday, July 14.

"I have already ordered suspension of one head constable and three constables involved in the incident. The father-son duo is in the hospital. An FIR has been lodged against them," News18 quoted Jamnagar District Superintendent of Police Sharad Singhal as saying.

The Udeshis were booked under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 353 (use of force against public servant) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), police said.

An FIR was also lodged by the duo against the policemen of the Kalavad police station.

Reportedly, the police spotted Nishant Udeshi sitting in his shop without wearing a mask, thereby violating the coronavirus guidelines. Following an argument, the police allegedly took both Nishant Udeshi and his father to the police station and beat them up.

Police, in the counter FIR against the duo, claimed that they attacked the police for doing their duty, and even damaged a computer.

This incident comes days after the custodial death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu following alleged torture by policemen inside a police station, which sparked massive outrage across the country.

