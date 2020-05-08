Gujarat: Bank Of Baroda Risking Lives While Trying To Hide COVID-19 Positive 'Sahayak' Case?

A Bank of Baroda staffer from the main branch of Mandvi, Vadodara, tested positive for coronavirus on May 3. As a consequence, the branch was temporarily shut down on May 4 and is set to resume operations after a mere 6 days on May 11.

The staff member (identity withheld for privacy concerns) reportedly had not been coming to office since April 24 as he lived in a containment zone of the city. On April 30, his nephew tested positive for COVID-19. This led to the standard procedure of testing everyone else living in the same household as the patient. The bank 'sahayak' or peon was tested on May 1 and the test result came out positive on May 3.

The branch was temporarily closed the following afternoon, only after the entire morning was spent working normally. Multiple customers are said to have visited the branch for transactions that morning, which adds them to the list of potential asymptomatic carriers.

With the currency chest of the branch still functioning to manage cash circulation, the bank is set to open after 6 days of closure as opposed to the mandatory 14 days required by regulation. This disparity in the number of days can have grave consequences for both the bank staff and the customers.

The state of Gujarat ranks second in the list of highest COVID-19 cases and Vadodara is one of the several districts which have been classified as Red Zones. As of now, no tests have been conducted for other staff members. Not testing other staff members and their families, threatens the containment and mitigation efforts since early stage asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 are more difficult to trace and stifle.

As The Logical Indian received information about the supposed attempt by the bank to hide the matter, we approached the management.

