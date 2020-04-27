News

Wuhan's L-Type Coronavirus Could Be Behind High Mortality Rate In Gujarat: Experts

The state, which has reported over 130 deaths so far, may have been affected by the dominance of the more virulent L-type coronavirus strain as compared to the S-type one.

Sumanti Sen (Digital Journalist) 
Gujarat   |   27 April 2020 10:55 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-27T16:32:18+05:30
Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
Image Credit: kannadaprabha

Experts have pointed out that the L-type strain of coronavirus, found to have been more prevalent in Wuhan in China, could be behind the high COVID-19 mortality rate in Gujarat. No research has been conducted to confirm this however.

According to a scientist at the state-run Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), the coronavirus used for genome sequencing recently conducted by it was found to contain the L-type strain.

"Analysis done by scientists abroad has shown that the L-type strain has been dominant where more mortality is reported among coronavirus patients. This strain was found to be more prevalent in Wuhan," NDTV quoted director of GBRC, CG Joshi, as saying.

"The coronavirus sample we collected from a patient for genome sequence contained the L-type strain. This strain has a much higher virulence as compared to the S-strain," he said.

"Variation in coronavirus is in terms of number and percentage of mutations. As per the analysis, the L-type strain is dominant where more mortality is reported. Scientists have earlier found that this strain has caused more deaths," he added.

The GBRC recently decoded the entire genome sequence of the novel coronavirus. It succeeded in identifying its three new mutations. Joshi said that the patient from whom the virus sample was collected has recovered fully.

A specialist in infectious diseases, Atul Patel, attributed the presence of the L-type strain more than the S-type one in Gujarat resulted in the high mortality rate in Gujarat. According to him, a little higher presence of the L-type strain, or the original Wuhan strain, could result in higher death rate in the state.

