'They Earn In Crores, Have They Spent A Penny?' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Hits At Govt Critics On Migrants' Issues, Calls Them 'Vultures'

With the Migrant crisis gaining momentum, the Supreme Court on May 27 began the suo motu proceedings on the plight of the wandering workers stranded in different states due to the lockdown and eagerly waiting to return to their native place.

During the proceeding, the ruling Government was asked some pressing questions and was expected to present a detailed report on the steps taken to ensure the safe and hassle-free journey of the workers to their native village.

However, instead of addressing the woes of the working class, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Government chose to hit out at the Critics of the Government. Dubbing them as 'Prophets of Doom'. The Government official sealed his lips on the topic of the Migrant crisis while launching an attack on those critiquing its efforts.

"We have a handful of people in this country called prophets of doom who always spread negativity. All these people writing on social media, giving interviews cannot even acknowledge what is being done. None of these prophets of doom have shown any courtesy to the nation. They don't even have the patriotism to acknowledge that," the Solicitor General said.

Trapped, distressed and hunger-stricken, the migrant workers in the country were left on their own to brave the situation after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25. Out of work and penniless, these workers were forced to walk on foot to reach their native villages.

A month later, trains began to run as a special service to help these workers reach home but its chaotic nature failed to serve the purpose.

The Supreme Court was asked to intervene to set things right and finally on Thursday, the court ordered that migrant workers should not be charged for bus and train fares. It added that the governments should ensure food and water are provided to them for the period they are waiting to board trains and buses. However upon questioning the government on the relief measures to be undertaken by them to facilitate this, Solicitor General took in it an opportunity to slam those belittling its efforts.

Citing the May 15 instance when the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition asking that the government be ordered to provide food, water, and relief to migrants on the move, he said: "A large number of steps were taken by the government and the Supreme Court was fully satisfied with it earlier, but none of these prophets of doom acknowledged the fact that the government and every minister is working overnight."

Tushar Mehta also questioned the motive of all those who have been petitioning the courts about easing the migrant worker's misery and lashed out saying that such armchair intellectuals do not recognize the nation's effort and are only equipped to spreading negativity.

To substantiate his claim the Solicitor General went on to give the example of the iconic Pulitzer-winning photograph of a vulture and a starving child in Sudan, taken in 1983. "There was a vulture and a panic-stricken child. The vulture was waiting for the child to die. The photographer Kevin Carter photographed it and it was published in NYT and the photographer was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. He committed suicide after four months. He was not an activist. He was not running an NGO. He was a man with a conscience."

Mehta also suggested that all those filing public interest litigation of writ petitions on the ongoing crisis should be made to file affidavits "proving their credentials about what they have done (for easing the migrant crisis)."

"All these letters who which have been addressed to the court to persuade SC to take suo motu cognizance of this issue have been written by people who are earning in crores... All these intervenors have to file an affidavit whereby they should show their credentials about what have they done? Don't let anyone use this platform to become a political platform. Let the impleadment applicant file affidavit on what their contribution is?," Bar and Bench quoted Mehta as saying.

The law officer left no stone unturned to drive accusations at his critics. He questioned them on humanitarian grounds. Asked them if they who pointed fingers at the government's efforts have ever stepped out of their comfort zones to help the workers languishing on roads.

"They earn in crores. Have they spent a penny? People are feeding people on the streets. Had any of them cared to come out of their AC offices? All these people who are critiquing, has anyone of them also come out of their air-conditioned drawing rooms to help? All these people wanting to intervene need to apply the vulture and child story. What have they contributed?" he said.

When asked to give details about the number of stranded workers who are still awaiting help, Mehta said, "We have worked overnight to file this report. I Will file a comprehensive report soon. We can only give details of stranded migrants when the state government provides us the information."

He also said that either the receiving or the host states were to pay the fare for transporting migrant workers while also admitting that earlier some states had made the labourers pay for the tickets.

The Solicitor General was diligent in making the Supreme court account for the number of times the Government had come to the aid of the workers by running the shramik trains and providing food to the workers, however, when it came to providing an answer as to how much time will be needed to transport these workers to their states, the Law Officer very conveniently shifted responsibility in the pretext of taking the respective State's feedback before deciding the timeline.