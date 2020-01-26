Delhi Elections 2020: What Do Delhiites Want?

With Delhi legislative elections fast approaching, The Logical Indian conducted a survey asking the residents of Delhi, what they expected from their future government. About 22,000 responses from different individuals were received.



Among many other issues such as water scarcity, unplanned growth, cleaner roads, better public amenities, Delhiites wanted a concrete and effective solutions to five problems that trouble their city the most :

1. Severe Air Pollution

The people of Delhi, since the past decade have been struggling to deal with the chronic issue of air pollution. Increasing every year, the levels of air pollution have wreaked havoc at the beginning of every winter in the national capital. Last year, in 2020, Delhi was covered with thick blanket of dark grey smoked that almost zeroed visibility levels.The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city crossed the shocking level of 1000. The AQI is calculated on the average presence of identified air pollutants - such as Nitrogen dioxide and Sulphur dioxide, in the form of particulate matter 2.5 PM 2.5) and particulate matter 10 (PM10).

This year, with the new government set to be formed, Delhiites expect a concrete solution where there is no compromise made while dealing with the deadly health hazard.

2. Women's Safety

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2018 ranks Delhi as the metropolitan city with the highest number of crimes against women.

In 2018, 13,640 cases were registered in the city. The capital, not only, topped the number of crimes, pending cases were also high. Over 18,198 cases have been pending since 2017.

Citizens and women safety experts have always said that high reportage of cases of crime against women needs to be encouraged, as there is a lot of stigma against reportage.

3. Traffic Control



Apart from Delhi's pollution-induced low visibility, there are many traffic woes that plague the city. From traffic congestion, low number of public buses, to need of better street lights - the capital city deserves a break.

The Public Works Department (PWD) said that there were 3.5 lakh cars that travel through the city every day.

Hence narrow lanes, poor vehicular-traffic management by the police, lack of infrastructure make commuting a taxing exercise.

Delhiites have demanded the expansion of the city's metro and its interlinking to cities and towns around Delhi, from a long time. With the new government, hopes are pinned to their problem-solving capabilities.

4. Student Safety

After the topic of 'Student Safety' came to the fore - following massive violence that took place in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhiites, most particularly, the millennials demanded the promise of ensuring students' safety to be fulfilled.

The violence against students, allegedly by the Delhi police, was first witnessed this year during the massive fee-hike protests in JNU. As thousands of students crowded the roads and blocked traffic while demanding the rollback of the fee-hike, the police cracked down upon students, injuring many.

Even during the anti-CAA protest by the students of Jamia, several accusations were levied upon the Delhi police for their brute response to the student rally.

The recent JNU violence in the start of the year must have been the final nail in the coffin, as over three weeks on, the police have made no arrests in the case that led to 18 students getting admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

5. Peace, Above All

The people of Delhi want peace above all! In the wake up protests turning violent, the burning of buses and public property, the crackdown on students, and the latest violence in JNU, Delhiites want to ensure that the peace in the city must prevail.





