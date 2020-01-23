JNU Attack: 18 Days Later, Delhi Police Is Yet To Make Arrest

Eighteen days have passed since the masked mob armed with iron rods and sticks barged into the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and wreaked havoc.

Even though several social media users, news outlets, and independent fact-checkers have unmasked the rioters, even though the Delhi Police made public, the names of some of the rioters, not a single arrest has been made in the case.

The students and professors have accused Delhi Police of not acting against the miscreants even after being in and around the campus when the attack took place.



Investigation So Far

The Delhi Police have identified nine students, including the JNU students' union chief Aishe Ghosh, for the server room attack that happened a day prior to the JNU violence five days after the gruesome attack.

Focusing on clashes that took place on January 4 over the increased hostel fees, the Delhi police named Aishe Ghosh, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. Of the nine, seven belonged to the left student group, and Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel were associated with BJP's student wing - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The police said that members of Left groups attacked the server room at JNU to stop online registrations and enforce a strike and claimed that this led to the January 5 attack.

However, in a recent Right To Information inquiry reply, the JNU administration has revealed that the CCTV cameras at the server room were not vandalised in the first week of January. The reply states that 'masked miscreants' vandalised the server room contradicting the claim about students.

The police admitted that it was facing difficulty in identifying those responsible for the attack on Sunday and cited the lack of security footage, authenticated video recordings and witnesses.

The police said that they have also identified 37 of the 60-members WhatsApp group - 'Unity against Left' that was allegedly used to plan the attack on the students.

On January 13, based on multiple videos and photos that surfaced on online, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) identified seven more people along with the masked woman who was seen with sticks in the videos.

Soon after the attack, the ABVP's Delhi State joint secretary Anima Sonkar, in a live TV debate admitted that the man in one of the photographs seen with a stick in his hand in Jawaharlal Nehru University was indeed a party's 'activists' Vikas Patel'. She also revealed that they were told to carry iron rods, sledgehammer and pepper spray in 'self-defence'.

One of the ABVP member - Akshat Awasthi said on camera that he himself was involved in the attack. Awasthi claimed to India Today that he mobilised all the members of the mob. Geeta Kumari, a left activist, also admitted to the news channel that she was part of the attack on the server room on January 4.

After this, the Delhi Police sent notices to 49 people to join the investigation.

Where Is Delhi Police?

While, thousands of police personnel were deployed in the national capital in December to curb the anti-CAA protests and several people were detained, and some were even arrested, the Delhi police's lukewarm response to the attacks on students has raised several eyebrows.

The tepid investigation, despite news outlets and several people on social media revealing the identity of some of the masked miscreants, is appalling.

