Delhi Court Books 36 Foreigners For Negligence At Tablighi Jamaat Event, Drops Visa Violation Charges

A Delhi court on August 24 framed charges against 36 foreigners, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi early in March, for negligence and not maintaining social distancing norms.

The court, however, dropped the charges of visa violations while saying that there is not enough evidence to suggest that they had propagated the principles of the Tablighi Jamaat in any manner.

"It has been mentioned in the chargesheet that around 1,300 devotees from various states and foreign countries were found residing at the Markaz premises without maintaining any social distancing or using facial mask, hand sanitizers etc, even though there was invocation of order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in that area whereby, a curfew had been imposed and of the nationwide lockdown commencing from March 25," the court said in its order.

In separate orders, the court also freed eight foreigners, who were booked for visa violations and attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, stating that the entire charge sheet neither shows their presence or participation in the religious event during the period.

Earlier, 911 foreigners were allowed to be deported to their native countries under the provisions of plea bargaining, while another 44 foreigners had chosen to stand trial.

The city police had filed 53 charge sheets against 956 other foreign nationals from as many as 35 countries for visa violation, violating social distancing norms and other sections of the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.



The judge said that the statement of the police officers in which they had alleged that the Tablighi Jamaat people had propagated the doctrines of Jamaat do not specifically allege the role of the accused.

The court, however, framed charges against them for negligence (269 IPC), disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (188 IPC) and relevant sections of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

Also Read: 'Political Govt Tries To Find Scapegoat': Bombay HC Quashes FIRs Against 29 Tablighi Foreigners