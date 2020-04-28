News

COVID-19: India Records 60 Deaths In Last 24 Hours, 1463 New Patients

India reported 1,463 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 28,380 including 886 deaths, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 April 2020 8:30 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-28T14:27:12+05:30
Written By : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
COVID-19: India Records 60 Deaths In Last 24 Hours, 1463 New Patients

Image credit: vadodara sanskari nagari/Twitter, NDTV

India reported 1,463 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 28,380 including 886 deaths, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday, April 27.

According to an NDTV report, following the meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, PM Modi indicated that the lockdown may continue beyond May 3 in parts of the country worst affected by the pandemic such as the hotspots or "red zones".

In his fourth interaction with the states since the nationwide lockdown started on March 25, the PM reassured the Chief Minister regarding the economical repercussions of the lockdown.

"There is no need to worry on the economy front, our economy is good," said PM Modi.

Latest Developments

PM Modi through a video conference discussed the exit strategy for each state based on the red, orange and green coding of districts according to the number of COVID-19 cases. The PM appealed for maintenance of social distancing even as the districts with fewer cases reopened for business.

Stranded without jobs, money, food or shelter due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown the Supreme Court heard a petition urging it to direct the centre and states to allow migrant workers to return home if they test negative for COVID-19.

On April 25, the centre had allowed the local shops selling non-essential items to open. Following which E-commerce companies Amazon India and Flipkart have appealed to the government to lift the restrictions and allow them to sell non-essential items during the lockdown.

Mortality Rate Less In India

The mortality rate of COVID-19 patients is 3.1 per cent in India as compared to 7 per cent globally, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on April 26, according to news agency PTI. Further, 283 districts all over India have not reported any case of coronavirus infection. No news cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 64 districts in the last seven days while 48 districts have not reported a fresh case in the last 14 days.

In Maharashtra, 80 per cent of the patients have been asymptomatic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on April 26.

"The national lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, will be reviewed once we get stock of the situation next week. We will decide our next steps on the relaxation of the lockdown after that," he said.

Delhi has reported around 3,000 COVID-19 cases so far. Two hospitals have been sealed over the last two days since doctors and nurses tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: 'Stability Observed, Hotspot Districts Becoming Non-Hotspot Districts': Dr Harsh Vardhan

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Around 350 Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Plasma

NewsAround 350 Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Plasma

Locals Protest Cremation Of COVID-19 Suspect, Attack Police, Doctors In Haryana

NewsLocals Protest Cremation Of COVID-19 Suspect, Attack Police, Doctors In Haryana

COVID-19 Patients With Very Mild Symptoms Can Undergo Home Isolation: Govt

HealthCOVID-19 Patients With Very Mild Symptoms Can Undergo Home Isolation: Govt

Sore Throat, Loss Of Taste Added To List Of COVID-19 Symptoms By Center For Disease Control

NewsSore Throat, Loss Of Taste Added To List Of COVID-19 Symptoms By Center For Disease Control

Corona Warriors: This Bengaluru-Based NGO Is Helping Feed, Educate Slum Dwellers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

ExclusiveCorona Warriors: This Bengaluru-Based NGO Is Helping Feed, Educate Slum Dwellers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

RBI Writes Off Over Rs 68,000 Cr Bad Loans, Mehul Choksi Among 50 Top Wilful Defaulters: RTI

NewsRBI Writes Off Over Rs 68,000 Cr Bad Loans, Mehul Choksi Among 50 Top Wilful Defaulters: RTI