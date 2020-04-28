COVID-19: India Records 60 Deaths In Last 24 Hours, 1463 New Patients

India reported 1,463 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 28,380 including 886 deaths, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday, April 27.



According to an NDTV report, following the meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, PM Modi indicated that the lockdown may continue beyond May 3 in parts of the country worst affected by the pandemic such as the hotspots or "red zones".

In his fourth interaction with the states since the nationwide lockdown started on March 25, the PM reassured the Chief Minister regarding the economical repercussions of the lockdown.

"There is no need to worry on the economy front, our economy is good," said PM Modi.

Latest Developments

PM Modi through a video conference discussed the exit strategy for each state based on the red, orange and green coding of districts according to the number of COVID-19 cases. The PM appealed for maintenance of social distancing even as the districts with fewer cases reopened for business.

Stranded without jobs, money, food or shelter due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown the Supreme Court heard a petition urging it to direct the centre and states to allow migrant workers to return home if they test negative for COVID-19.

On April 25, the centre had allowed the local shops selling non-essential items to open. Following which E-commerce companies Amazon India and Flipkart have appealed to the government to lift the restrictions and allow them to sell non-essential items during the lockdown.

Mortality Rate Less In India



The mortality rate of COVID-19 patients is 3.1 per cent in India as compared to 7 per cent globally, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on April 26, according to news agency PTI. Further, 283 districts all over India have not reported any case of coronavirus infection. No news cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 64 districts in the last seven days while 48 districts have not reported a fresh case in the last 14 days.

In Maharashtra, 80 per cent of the patients have been asymptomatic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on April 26.

"The national lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, will be reviewed once we get stock of the situation next week. We will decide our next steps on the relaxation of the lockdown after that," he said.

Delhi has reported around 3,000 COVID-19 cases so far. Two hospitals have been sealed over the last two days since doctors and nurses tested positive for coronavirus.

