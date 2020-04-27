News

'Stability Observed, Hotspot Districts Becoming Non-Hotspot Districts': Dr Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center to assess the facilities to defeat COVID-19.

27 April 2020
Addressing India's coronavirus situation, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, stated that a significant improvement is seen, where some hotspot districts are moving towards non-hotspot districts (NHSD).

The last update by the Health Ministry on declared containment and non-containment zones was on April 15, with 170 districts declared as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as non-hotspots.

Vardhan visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center to assess the preparedness to defeat COVID-19, where he also addressed some COVID-19 positive patients through video calling, enquiring about their well-being.

Vardhan also looked for their feedback about the facilities accessible at AIIMS with the goal to amend any necessary improvements, if required. He further appreciated AIIMS efforts for ensuring 24X7 monitoring of COVID-19 confirmed and suspected patients through digital platforms.

While adding a close direction about steps taken by the government and its implementation, Vardhan asserted that states with high numbers should strictly follow the norms of lockdown and containment strategy as directed. "They also need to focus on medical infrastructure like adequate availability of isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilators," he said in the statement released.

The cabinet secretary also attended a video conference with chief secretaries and director generals of police (DGP) of the states and union territories to survey the preparedness for COVID-19.

The Ministry also informed that presently, 5,804 people have been recovered, with a recovery rate of 21.90 per cent in the country. As per the last twenty-four update, a total of 26,496 cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, with death toll at 824.

Also Read: Wuhan's L-Type Coronavirus Could Be Behind High Mortality Rate In Gujarat: Experts

