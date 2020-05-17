Gujarat: COVID-19 Patient's Body Found Lying At Ahmedabad Bus Stand, Govt Under Scanner For Medical Negligence

In a shocking incident, a COVID-19 positive patient's body was found lying at a bus stand in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on 15 May. The 67-year-old man was admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on May 10 and tested positive for the virus after two days.

"On 15 May, we received a call from the police saying my father's body was found at the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) station near Danilimda Crossing in Ahmedabad," the man's son said.

Police told The Quint that the man was asymptomatic and had filled a home isolation form, following which a bus was arranged by the authorities to shift the patient from the hospital.

Officer on special duty at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Dr MM Prabhakar, said, "The patient had very mild symptoms and as per new protocols, he was asked to home quarantine. He was discharged on 14 May (a day before his body was found). When he was being discharged, he was adequately fit."

"The hospital's transport system took him from the hospital but probably because the road was congested near his house, he was dropped at a neighbouring bus stand." He added, "It is not immediately clear whether his family members were informed about his discharge," Prabhakar added.

"Despite my father being a COVID patient, the family members carried out the cremation procedure. We were just asked to wrap his body in plastic," the patient's son added.

After the incident surface, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered a probe into the matter. An inquiry will be carried out by ex-additional chief secretary of the health department, Rajiv Gupta who has been asked to submit a report within 24 hours.

MLA Jignesh Mevani lashed out at the Rupani government, calling the incident 'criminal'.

Bloody what the hell is going on? Gunawant Makwana, a 70 year old Covid-19 patient was admitted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on 10th May and now his body is found on the street! Yes, bloody on the street! Mr. Rupani take moral responsibility and step down. This is just criminal. pic.twitter.com/CkgA2GheRz — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 17, 2020

The government of Gujarat is already under the scanner for its shoddy management of COVID-19. Mevani also said, "The Gujarat model has been exposed and instead of taking responsibility, the government is busy managing headlines."

गुजरात मॉडल ध्वस्त हो चुका है।



गुजरात की स्थिति ऐसी है कि कोरोना के मरीज अस्पताल के बाहर बैठे हैं। उन्हें भगवान के भरोसे छोड़ दिया जा रहा है।



हद्द तो तब हो गयी जब जिस मरीज का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था उसकी लाश 5 दिन बाद बस स्टैंड पर मिलती है।



क्या यही है 'गुजरात मॉडल'? pic.twitter.com/0GIBLOUmoo — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) May 17, 2020

In another incident, on April 24, nearly 25 COVID-19 patients were compelled to spend six hours on the streets after they were denied admission to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The authorities jumped into action only after one of the patients recorded a video and uploaded it on social media.

