Bihar: Groom Succumbs To COVID-19, 95 Guests Who Attended Wedding Test Positive

Over 90 guests who attended a wedding at a village in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old groom, a software engineer in Gurugram, succumbed to the contagious virus after tying the knot.



Despite showing symptoms, he was cremated without being tested for COVID-19.

On being informed about the groom's death at a village in Paliganj, 50 km from Patna, close relatives of the couple were tested. As many as 15 guests of the wedding celebrations on June 15 tested positive.

India Today reported that the administration then began contact tracing. On June 29, 80 more people tested positive for COVID-19, making it possibly the first case of mass spread of coronavirus in Bihar.

The Patna administration, however, was unable to test the deceased groom for COVID-19 since his family cremated him without informing the authorities.

According to the police sources, the groom (30) returned to his village Deehpali on May 12 for his wedding. He had developed symptoms of COVID-19 at that time, however, the family went ahead with the wedding.

Two days after the wedding, his health deteriorated and he died on the way to AIIMS, Patna.

Following the groom's death, the district administration conducted COVID-19 tests for all the guests who had attended the wedding. 95 of them tested positive, the bride, however, tested negative.

The administration has stated that there was a massive violation of guidelines by the family who went ahead with the wedding despite the groom showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The administration added that social distancing norms were not followed since only 50 people are allowed to attend any wedding ceremony.

