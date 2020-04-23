News

India Gives Nepal 23 Tonnes Of Essential Medicines To Fight COVID-19

“I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic," Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli tweeted.

The Logical Indian Crew
23 April 2020 10:11 AM GMT
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Shweta Kothari  
Image Credits: Aditya Raj Kaul/Twitter

In its continued efforts to help countries fight the coronavirus pandemic, India on Wednesday, April 22, sent 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal.

India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, as part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation to fight the pandemic, the Indian mission here said in a statement.

"The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakh doses of essential medicines, 3.2 lakh doses of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine," it said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "generous support", Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli tweeted, "I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India."

"India-Nepal relationship is special. Our bonds are not only strong but also deep-rooted. India stands in solidarity with people and the Government of Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi tweeted.

At present, Nepal has at least 45 cases of COVID-19.

"Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on the ground to contain and stop this pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge," the Indian embassy said.

India has supplied several hundred tonnes of essential medicines to numerous countries across the world. Among the neighbouring countries, New Delhi has either already sent medical supplies to Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh or is in the process of sending them.

Also Read: China Offers Assistance To India After Complaints Of Faulty, Inaccurate Chinese Rapid Testing Kits

