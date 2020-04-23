India Gives Nepal 23 Tonnes Of Essential Medicines To Fight COVID-19

In its continued efforts to help countries fight the coronavirus pandemic, India on Wednesday, April 22, sent 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal.



India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, as part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation to fight the pandemic, the Indian mission here said in a statement.

"The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakh doses of essential medicines, 3.2 lakh doses of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine," it said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "generous support", Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli tweeted, "I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India."