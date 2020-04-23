China Offers Assistance To India After Complaints Of Faulty, Inaccurate Chinese Rapid Testing Kits

After multiple reports of faulty Chinese testing kits from several India states, China has now offered to work with Indian authorities to address concerns about the inaccurate results of Chinese rapid testing kits that India procured last week.

"China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products," Ji Rong, a spokesperson for China's embassy in India said. "The embassy will work with concerned Indian authorities and "provide necessary assistance", he tweeted on Wednesday.

Noticed reports concerning rapid testing kits. #China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Will keep close communication with #Indian concerned agency and provide necessary assistance. — Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) April 21, 2020

ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), has asked states to stop using the rapid testing kits for the next two days as expert teams are testing and validating the equipment.



The "huge variation" in their accuracy "is not a good thing" and merits further investigation," according to Raman R Gangakhedkar, the head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR.

ICMR'S statements came shortly after Rajasthan decided to stop using the testing kits pointing at their low efficiency and inaccurate results. China has sent 6.5 lakh medical kits to India, including rapid antibody tests, last week.

