COVID-19: This Bengaluru Loco Pilot Is Distributing 100 Food Packets To Needy Every day

Shubhendu Deshmukh
Published : 15 April 2020 5:10 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-15T10:50:34+05:30
Image Source: The New Indian Express

Spending ₹1000 from his pocket, B Ravi is distributing 100-120 food packets each day to the needy with the help of his friends and neighbours.

The national lockdown has affected some of the most vulnerable communities across the country. To help these communities and ensure their access to essential goods, people from all walks of life are coming forward to the rescue. B Ravi, a loco pilot in Bengaluru division of southern railway is feeding around 120 people in the city every day.

"I'm cooking food and preparing 100-120 packets every day with the help of family member, friends, neighbours since April 6 and distributing the meals to the needy. I don't feel like sitting idle during this lockdown,'' said Ravi, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar.

Ravi's family is helping out in all possible way they can in their house in BEML Layout, Basaveshvaranagar. "We carried out the distribution of 120 packets of tomato rice on Ring Road on Tuesday afternoon to passersby who were in need. On Wednesday afternoon, we made 130 vegetable rice packets and distributed them at on the same road as well as at a slum in Kamakshipalaya," Ravi told Times of India.

Cooking begins here at 9 am and by 12.30 pm, the packets are ready for distribution. When Ravi came to know about the plight of needy through newspapers he decided to spend from his pocket to feed them. It costs him around ₹3000 per day which he shares with his friend Somashekhar, who works in the private sector.

"As of now by pooling in ₹1,000 from our pockets each. We began doing it on April 7 and plan to until we can sustain it. Neighbours have now started chipping in with rice, vegetables and other essentials to help us out," Ravi told The New Indian Express.

"Neighbours are now helping us in cutting vegetables and taking turns in doing the cooking. Two other friends Nagaraj and T Swami are also helping out," he added.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Bengaluru divisional railway manager (DRM) Tweeted about Ravi's effort which received an overwhelming response among netizens.

