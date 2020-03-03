Assam Might Issue NRC Rejection Slips To 19 Lakh People From March 20

The NRC Authority plans to start issuing the 'Rejection Slip' to over 19 lakh people who are excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from March 20, the Assam government said on Monday.

The Rejection Slip will contain the reason for rejecting a person from the final NRC. Currently, work related to scanning of "speaking order" is going on and around 12 per cent of work is left, Parliamentary affairs minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary said in a written reply to Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

The minister said that once the work is done, the Rejection Slip might be issued from March 20. The minister responding to a different question by Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam said that a total of ₹1,348.13 crore were allotted for the NRC update work.

The final NRC list was published last year on August 31, which excluded around 19 lakh people. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

Before publishing the final NRC, the Centre had extended the time limit for filing of appeals in Foreigners Tribunals with the Rejection Slips by the excluded people to 120 days from 60 days.

However, the process got inordinately delayed, and no tentative schedule for issuing Rejection Slips was announced.

