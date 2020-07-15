Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa Appointed As Asian Development Bank Vice President

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, as the vice-president for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships.

Lavasa has two years of service left and was in line to become the chief election commissioner after Sunil Arora retires in April 2021.



According to The Indian Express, the appointment was finalised in concurrence with the union government. However, it is not yet confirmed if Lavasa has resigned as the Election Commissioner.

ADB appoints a vice president for three years, which can be extended by another two years. The ADB president heads a management team comprising six vice presidents.



Lavasa and his family have been making headlines since Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa disagreed with Chief Election Commissioner that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah violated the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Soon after his dissent, three members of the Lavasa family including his wife came under the scanner of the Income Tax Department for alleged non-declaration of income and disproportionate assets.

His son Abir Lavasa's company (Nourish Organic) and sister Shakuntala Lavasa, a paediatrician, were also served notices by the income tax department.

The family members have denied all allegations made by the department. Lavasa was appointed as the Election Commissioner on January 23, 2018.

He is a former IAS officer of Haryana cadre. He retired as Finance Secretary and has also served as environment and civil aviation secretary. As joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in 2001-02, he looked into matters related to ADB.

He will succeed Diwakar Gupta, who is in charge of private sector operations, and public-private partnerships. Gupta completes his term on August 31.

