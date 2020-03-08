Three Andhra Students Suspended For Spreading Fake News On Coronavirus

Four engineering students of Global Engineering College, Kadapa, in Andhra Pradesh, were suspended for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media that one of them had been infected with the coronavirus.

The students have been charged under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The News Minute reported the police officials stating that the students had created a fake 'breaking news' image which was commonly used by TV news channels, which read: "Tension in Global Engineering College in Kadapa. A student identified as Shravan has been tested positive with coronavirus."

Later they shared the fake post in their Whatsapp groups which was also circulated extensively on social media.

The college management on conducting an inquiry found that the students were spreading misinformation.

College principal, Vijay Kumar, suspended the four students from the college as well as from the hostel. Later, he filed a complaint at the Chennuru police station.

Several media reports have alleged that these are the same students who had also shared another fake message claiming that another student at Loyola College had also contracted the disease. The messages were circulated to create panic among students.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, with the number of people infected in India, rising to 39.

With the outbreak of the virus, there has been incessant fake news on social media leading to false claims and misinformation regarding the disease.

