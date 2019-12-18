News

Amit Shah Refuses To Back Down On Citizenship Act, Says Modi Govt Will Offer Refuge To Persecuted Minorities

The Logical Indian Crew

December 18th, 2019 / 5:30 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Amit Shah Citizenship Act

Image Credits: Patrika.com

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 17, refused to roll back the amended Citizenship Act amidst the nationwide protest. He said that the government will do everything to provide citizenship to migrants of the persecuted non-muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

“Come what may, the Modi government will ensure that these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour,” Amit Shah said at a rally in Delhi’s Dwarka. The comments came at a time when fresh protests are erupting against the controversial law across the nation.

Amit Shah tried to mitigate the apprehensions of protesters, claiming that nobody’s nationality would be lost because of the amended Citizenship Act.

“I want to tell our students as well as Muslim brothers and sisters that there’s nothing to fear. Nobody is going to lose Indian citizenship. The legislation is on the website for everybody to read,” Shah said.

He said that the amended citizenship act is a part of Nehru-Liaquat pact that was never implemented for 70 years because Congress never wanted to hurt their vote bank.

In 1950, Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru and his Pakistani counterpart Liaquat Ali Khan signed an agreement according to which both the countries needs to make sure that there will be “complete equality of citizenship” and “full sense of security” for their minorities.

“We believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas and injustice will not be done to anybody,” he added. The home minister accused the Congress of trying to mislead the people.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Jharkhand said “urban Naxals” were using students for politics. PM Modi said that students can debate and protest against government policies they are against but be wary of urban Naxals.

Modi assured that no Indian’s citizenship will be affected by the Act, irrespective of their religion.

Also Read: Amit Shah Promises ‘Sky Touching’ Ram Mandir In 4 Months, While India Burns In Fire Of Citizenship Act

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Amit Shah Ram Mandir Four Months

Amit Shah Promises ‘Sky Touching’ Ram Mandir In 4 Months, While India Burns In Fire Of Citizenship Act

Amit Shah CAA changes

Amid Protests, Amit Shah Hints At Changes In Citizenship Amendment Act

Amit Shah, BJP, Hindu Rashtra, Citizenship Amendment Bill, Citizenship Amendment Act, Anti-Muslim, Islamophobic, Hindu, RSS, Vote Bank

Did Amit Shah Mislead India And Parliament Over Citizenship Amendment Bill?

Citizenship Amendment Bill, Muslims, Religion, Persecution, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Secularism

US Federal Commission Seeks Sanctions Against Amit Shah Over Citizenship Amendment Bill

BJP Leaders Hit Back At Rahul Bajaj, After He Tells Amit Shah, ‘Government Doesn’t Appreciate Criticism’

PM Modi Bath Airport

PM Modi Avoids Luxurious Hotels, Takes Baths At Airports During Foreign Visit: Amit Shah

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.